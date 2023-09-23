GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders — Pre-game updates, TV info, betting odds and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





GAME VITALS

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 3:30PM ET

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West “By God” Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Available exclusively on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Drew Carter (PBP), Dustin Fox (analyst), and Tori Petry (sideline)

Online Streaming: Available exclusively on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | SiriusXM 133 and 189 | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline), Andrew Caridi, and John Antonik (Pre/Postgame Show)

Betting Odds: Texas Tech -5.5, Total 54.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Lubbock, Texas

Series History: The all-time series between the Mountaineers and the Red Raiders is tied at 6-6

Last Meeting: Texas Tech dominated West Virginia, 48-10, in Lubbock in 2022.

2022 Record: 8-5 (5-4 Big 12), beat Ole Miss, 42-25, in the TaxAct Texas Bowl

Current Record: 1-2 (0-0 Big 12), beat Tarleton State last week, 27-21.

Head Coach: Joey McGuire (2nd season)





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary and join us over on The Smoking Musket Varsity Club Discord.





