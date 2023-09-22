How to Watch West Virginia Take on Texas Tech in Morgantown

How To Watch WVU vs. Texas Tech
Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
Kickoff Time: 3:30PM EDT
Location: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia
TV Broadcast/Streaming: Available exclusively on Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Radio Broadcast: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android). We will also include the stream in our game thread, which will go live at Noon ET.
SiriusXM Satellite Radio will also be broadcasting the game on SiriusXM Channel 133 and Channel 189
Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.
Broadcast Information:
Tune into ESPN+ to catch the live broadcast of the game. Drew Carter will be on the call, while Dustin Fox provides analysis. Tori Petry will report from the sidelines.
Tony Caridi, Dwight Wallace and Jed Drenning will man their usual roles for the radio broadcast, while Andrew Caridi and John Antonik handle the pre/postgame shows.
Betting Odds:
Get in on the action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. These odds are current as of Noon on Friday, September 22nd and are subject to change, so make sure to keep an eye on them before kickoff.
- West Virginia: +6 points, +135 on the moneyline, +135
- Texas Tech: -6 points, -225 on the moneyline
- Over/Under: 54.5 total points
Key Stats:
Here are some stats to keep in mind as the game unfolds:
- WVU’s Record: 2-1
- Texas Tech’s Record: 1-2
- All-Time Record: The all-time series between the Mountaineers and the Red Raiders is tied at 6-6
- Previous Head-to-Head Matchup: Texas Tech dominated West Virginia, 48-10, in Lubbock in 2022.
- West Virginia is ranked No. 26 nationally in third down defense, giving up 32% (12/28) in 2023. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 15 nationally in fourth down defense, giving up 25% (1/4) for the season
- Receiver Hudson Clement has six catches for 187 yards and three touchdowns. He is ranked No. 2 nationally in yards per reception (31.7) and No. 18 in receiving touchdowns
- Cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. leads the Mountaineers with two interceptions, ranking No. 9 nationally. He also is averaging 1.3 passes defended per game, ranking No. 23 nationally
