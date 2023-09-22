How to Watch West Virginia Take on Texas Tech in Morgantown

How To Watch WVU vs. Texas Tech

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Kickoff Time: 3:30PM EDT

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

TV Broadcast/Streaming: Available exclusively on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio Broadcast: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android). We will also include the stream in our game thread, which will go live at Noon ET.

SiriusXM Satellite Radio will also be broadcasting the game on SiriusXM Channel 133 and Channel 189

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





Broadcast Information:

Tune into ESPN+ to catch the live broadcast of the game. Drew Carter will be on the call, while Dustin Fox provides analysis. Tori Petry will report from the sidelines.

Tony Caridi, Dwight Wallace and Jed Drenning will man their usual roles for the radio broadcast, while Andrew Caridi and John Antonik handle the pre/postgame shows.





Betting Odds:

Get in on the action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. These odds are current as of Noon on Friday, September 22nd and are subject to change, so make sure to keep an eye on them before kickoff.

West Virginia: +6 points, +135 on the moneyline

Texas Tech: -6 points, -225 on the moneyline

-6 points, -225 on the moneyline Over/Under: 54.5 total points





Key Stats:

Here are some stats to keep in mind as the game unfolds: