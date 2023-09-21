West Virginia Thread Alert: BANANA SUITS!!!!

Date: September 23, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM

TV: ESPN+

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

Opponent: Texas Tech Red Raiders

Threads: Gold Helmet - Gold Jerseys - Gold Pants

Record in Uniform: 2-0

BANANA SUITS! Y’all, be thankful that I’m “required” to write at least 150 words and I have integrity enough to not do what I want to do which is “BANANA! BANANA!” until I hit the magical mark in words, so let’s talk about it. Y’all its the banana suits! The great yellow hope! These are amazing. Just amazing. When you do a “gold rush” you don’t wear blue. You don’t wear white. You were old gold and you wear it proud. This is THE uniform you wear for Gold Rush games.

Now I know some of you, those of you without taste, don’t like these. That’s ok. Some will think back to some game from 2007 and hold these accountable, but I remind you that we wore blue helmets that game. West Virginia has only worn the true banana suits twice, against Oklahoma State in 2013 and against Kansas in 2018. The Mountaineers are 2-0 in the banana suits. Be thrilled, because a banana suit is coming for you Saturday!