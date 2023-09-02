Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





GAME VITALS

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Time: 7:30PM ET

Location: Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: NBC

Announcers: Noah Eagle (PBP), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sideline)

Online Streaming: Peacock

Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.

Sign up for a free seven-day trial of fuboTV, and get 15% off the base family plan, by following THIS LINK.

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | Sirius 204, XM 98 | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline), Andrew Caridi, and John Antonik (Pre/Postgame Show)

Betting Odds: West Virginia +20.5, Total 48.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? University Park, Pennsylvania

Series History: The Penn State series is West Virginia’s third longest rivalry, with today’s game being the 60th meeting between the two schools. The two teams last met in 1992 in Morgantown, with Penn State sending the rivalry into a long hiatus with a 40-26 win over the Mountaineers. West Virginia’s last win in Happy Valley was on October 16, 1954, 20-19. Penn State leads the overall series, 48-9-2

2022 Record: 11-2 (7-2 Big Ten), beat No.8 Utah, 35-21, in the Rose Bowl

Head Coach: James Franklin (10th season)





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary and join us over on The Smoking Musket Varsity Club Discord.





JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

Find a warm, comfortable spot, grab a favorite beverage or threeve, and join in on the running commentary, random observations, silly images, gifs, snark, wit, bitches, complaints, moans, groans, cheers, celebration and jubilation in the comments section below.

And, as always...