Filed under:

West By Pod: Pitt Recap and Texas Tech Preview

Jordan and Joel share their thoughts and experiences from an electric night in Morgantown where WVU avenged last season’s loss to the Panthers. before getting into how wide open the Big 12 is in their weekly Recap/Precap segment, and then get you ready for next week’s game versus the Red Raiders of Texas Tech.

By Michael Miller
/ new

