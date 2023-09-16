West Virginia Mauls Pitt, Wins Backyard Brawl 17-6

In the most anticipated game of the 2023 season, the West Virginia Mountaineers continued their rivalry with the Pitt Panthers on Saturday night and in the loudest environment Mountaineer Field has seen in the Neal Brown era won 17-6. The game started out with the Mountaineers going three-and-out and then the Panthers running the ball off-tackle on their only real successful drive of the night. That drive would stall in the red zone and the Mountaineers held the Panthers to a field goal.

On the second series of the game for the Mountaineers, the starting quarterback Garret Greene was rolled up an would leave the game with an ankle injury. Redshirt freshman Nicco Marchiol would enter the game.

Nerves were certainly on display early for Marchiol as he started the game 0-3 in passing and looked to be off on his throws. After that early series, he would settle down and finish the game completing his last six passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.

West Virginia’s first touchdown went to LSU transfer Kole Taylor who led the team with 21 receiving yards. West Virginia’s second touchdown went to star running back CJ Donaldson who finished the game with 18 carries and 102 yards and a touchdown.

The Mountaineers are back at home next Saturday when the Texas Tech Red Raiders will make the 1,500 mile trek to Morgantown. The game will be broadcast exclusively on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with kickoff set at 3:30PM EDT. Fans attending the game are encouraged to wear gold for a Gold Rush.