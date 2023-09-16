GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Pitt Panthers — Pre-game updates, TV info, betting odds and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





GAME VITALS

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 7:30PM ET

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West “By God” Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ABC

Announcers: Sean McDonough (PBP), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Molly McGrath (sideline)

Online Streaming: ABC app with valid cable subscription

Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | SiriusXM 84 | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline), Andrew Caridi, and John Antonik (Pre/Postgame Show)

Betting Odds: West Virginia -2.5, Total 47.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Series History: The Backyard Brawl is West Virginia’s longest-running rivalry, with the 2023 game being the 106th meeting between the two schools. West Virginia posted a 14-7 record against Pitt while both were members of the Big East Conference and holds a 16-9-1 mark in the last 26 games of the series.

Last Meeting: Pitt escaped with the win at home thanks to a late fourth quarter interception, 38-31, on September 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh.

2022 Record: 9-4 (5-3 ACC), beat No. 18 UCLA, 37-35, in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Current Record: 1-1 (0-0 ACC), lost to Cincinnati last week, 27-21.

Head Coach: Pat Narduzzi (10th season)





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

