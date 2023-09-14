West Virginia Thread Alert: Take Me Home Country Roads

Date: September 9, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM

TV: ABC

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

Opponent: Pitt Panthers

Threads: Blue Helmet - Gold Jerseys - Blue Pants

Record in Uniform: 5-4

The West Virginia Mountaineers have unveiled their Country Roads home uniforms and they hit the ball out of the park. Showing off a blue helmet with gold striping and the state outline with a smaller flying WV, with a gold jersey featuring the same “country roads” map of West Virginia built into the jersey along with blue pants with the gold striping, these uniforms are enough to make any Mountaineer fan giddy with excitement.

The overall combo - Blue/Gold/Blue matches the stadium atmosphere for the day - Stripe the Stadium. West Virginia is 5-4 in the Blue - Gold - Blue combination, wearing it last year when they beat Baylor 43-40. It was Neal Brown’s first win in the combination.

West Virginia is 5-5 in Stripe the Stadium promotions, while Neal Brown is 1-2.