How to Watch West Virginia and Pitt Face Off in the 106th Edition of The Backyard Brawl

How To Watch WVU vs. Pitt in the 106th Backyard Brawl
Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
Kickoff Time: 7:30PM EDT
Location: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia
TV Broadcast: ABC
Streaming: ABC app (with valid cable subscription)
Mountaineer fans can also catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.
Radio Broadcast: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android). We will also include the stream in our game thread, which will go live at Noon ET.
SiriusXM Satellite Radio will also be broadcasting the game on SiriusXM Channel 84
Broadcast Information:
Tune in to ABC or the ABC app to catch the live broadcast of the game. Sean McDonough will be on the call, while former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy will provide analysis. Molly McGrath will report from the sidelines.
Tony Caridi, Dwight Wallace and Jed Drenning will man their usual roles for the radio broadcast, while Andrew Caridi and John Antonik handle the pre/postgame shows.
Betting Odds:
Get in on the action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. These odds are current as of 5:00PM on Wednesday, September 13th and are subject to change, so make sure to keep an eye on them before kickoff.
- West Virginia: +1 points, -110 on the moneyline
- Penn State: -1 points, -110 on the moneyline
- Over/Under: 49 total points
Key Stats:
Here are some stats to keep in mind as the game unfolds:
- WVU’s Record: 1-1
- Pitt’s Record: 1-1
- All-Time Record: Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 62-40-3, but West Virginia holds a 16-9-1 record in the last 26 games of the series.
- Previous Head-to-Head Matchup: West Virginia 31, Pittsburgh on 1992 in Pittsburgh. The last time Pitt played in Milan Puskar Stadium, West Virginia came back from a 10-point halftime deficit to win 21-20 in what would be the last game of the series until 2022.
- West Virginia is ranked No. 24 nationally for passing yards per completion (14.45).
- Hudson Clement is ranked No. 1 nationally in yards per reception (35.4), No. 7 in receiving touchdowns (3), No. 25 in total touchdowns (3), No. 38 in receiving yards per game (88.5).
- Tomiwa Durojaiye is ranked No. 13 nationally in sacks per game (1.25) and No. 12 in the Big 12 in tackles for loss per game (1.2)
