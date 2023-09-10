What I Think After Lightning Storm Saves WVU

Hudson Clement Earns a Scholarship

The West Virginia Mountaineers entered the game with 84 scholarship players and left the game with 85 as former Martinsburg wide receiver Hudson Clement hauled in 5 passes for 177 yards and 3 touchdowns in his first action of the season. Clement, a walk-on, shined brightest early and often. Before the lightning delay, Clement had 2 catches, one for his first collegiate touchdown, and about 50 yards. After the lightning delay, he did this -

70 yard catch for a touchdown

8 yard catch

46 yard catch for a touchdown

Clement became just the second player during the Neal Brown era to have 120 yards and 2 touchdowns in a game, matching Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who had 150 yards, 2 touchdowns against Kansas last year.

Hudson Clement

Rec 5

Yds 177

TDs 3



Halftime

Duquesne 10 | WVU 35 pic.twitter.com/n8g0Kh3fXh — Petey Parks (@Football_Dude84) September 10, 2023

Garrett Greene Looked Like the No. 1

After the lightning delay - a recurring theme we will hit on - the offense looked like what we expected to happen. A good portion of that could be Garrett Greene, who looked like what we all want. Greene looked like a mobile quarterback capable of throwing the ball when needed, sitting in the pocket and delivering strikes or when the defense broke down or flushed him, he could take off.

Greene became the first Neal Brown quarterback to throw for four touchdowns in a game and is now just one passing touchdown away from his career high of 5. Greene looked poise throwing the ball and appeared to have timing with Hudson Clement. He threw into windows, threw the receiver open and in general made good decisions. It was one of the few times the offense looked explosive and timely and dare I say - like a Big 12 offense.

Jordan Lesley and This Secondary

I’m all out on Jordan Lesley. He does not need to be a coach on this team anymore and his potential failures are likely going to cost the entire staff their job come November. Lesley’s idea of a defense is putrid and how he and the other coaches coach the secondary is pitiful. Against Duquesne, DUQUESNE, the secondary still looked flat-footed, slow and out of position. Duquesne’s quarterback, Darrius Parrantes, completed 14 of 31 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, but its not like he completed those passes late in the game against our young, inexperienced third-string. He did that and most of his damage before the lightning delay when he was cooking. In fact, he should have had another touchdown that was called back because of an offensive foul that would have made the game 14-14.

This secondary is bad and good offensive schemes and good quarterbacks are going to eat it alive.

The Lighting Delay

Thank goodness for Mother Nature. The game started out well for Duquesne, they got the ball but couldn’t move it and then something fluky happened. The ball bounced off a Mountaineer and Duquesne recovered. A short while later, they had a lead at 7-0.

I’m not sure if that play spooked the Mountaineers, they were simply overlooking Duquesne or what, but the offense sputtered as Greene was unable to complete passes and the running game was not doing much. As the Mountaineers went up 14-7, you thought maybe the game was turning but honestly, the overall offense just looked sluggish and inept. Having to go for it on fourth down early in the game against Duquesne and then not making it is sad.

Then came the lightning. Thank goodness for the lightning because who knows just how different this game might have been. Duquesne was cooking and we were the entree. After Mother Nature, Duquesne lost their momentum and we found ours and the game looked and felt the way it should have looked and felt. Let’s chalk it up to overlooking an opponent because if the first half Mountaineers show up again, this is going to be a long season.