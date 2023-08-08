Welcome to The Shotgun/Throwdown.

Look who stopped by practice yesterday.

Center stage with @CharlesWesleyG



Thanks for getting the guys going this morning! pic.twitter.com/0MuSYw3jYE — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) August 7, 2023

We need more of this. West Virginia has performed better, historically, when they’re counted out by everyone. If the chip isn’t there for these guys, put it there for them. Maybe some magic happens.

Let’s have a good Tuesday, shall we?





BULLETIN BOARD MATERIAL... CBS Sports released their list of the best college football team in each state, and boy are Mountaineer fans about to be #MadOnline.

The best college football team in each state according to CBS Sports https://t.co/xdylcd72HZ pic.twitter.com/2CrlvOCDmF — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) August 7, 2023

West Virginia has never lost to Marshall (12-0), but the two last played in 2012. These programs are in two different places today. The Thundering Herd are fresh off a 9-4 season with wins over Notre Dame in the regular season and UConn in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Rival West Virginia stumbled to a 5-7 record, and coach Neal Brown has found his way on one of the hottest seats in the country. If only the two teams would play each other in order to settle it on the field... - Barrett Salle, CBS Sports

I don’t know that Barrett’s entirely wrong. WVU football has, arguably, hit rock bottom. The Mountaineers are currently in the longest period of time without being ranked since a stretch from 1959 to 1967. Confidence is the lowest it has been this millennium. But is Marshall really the better team? Doubtful.





THE ATLANTIC-PACIFIC COAST CONFERENCE... The ACC will be holding two calls today to consider expanding with Stanford and Cal, according to Pete Thamel.

Sources: In the next 24 hours, there’s two calls for the ACC to vet and have early exploratory discussions on the potential addition of Cal and Stanford. One is for ACC athletic directors and the other for the league's presidents and chancellors. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 7, 2023

We’ve fallen off the cliff of moves that make sense to some degree, straight into complete insanity. I can’t imagine potentially blowing up your conference by pissing off the schools that have already made it known they aren’t happy there to add...Stanford and Cal.





MUSKET MIXTAPE... Defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown is confident the Mountaineer secondary won’t have a repeat of 2022... The five bowls with Pac-12 ties have begun discussions about conference affiliations after the dismantling of the conference... The Baltimore Orioles suspended their play-by-play announcer for completely ridiculous reasons, and are rightfully getting dumped on for it...