West Virginia Thread Alert: Beaver Stadium Traditionals

Date: September 2, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM on NBC

Location: Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

Opponent: Penn State Nittany Lions

Threads: Blue Helmet - White Jerseys - Gold Pants

Record in Uniform: 1-4

The West Virginia Mountaineers will head to Beaver Stadium to play the #7 Penn State Nittany Lions for the first time since 1992 and the first time in Beaver Stadium since 1991. The Mountaineers haven’t beaten the Nittany Lions since 1988 and haven’t won in Beaver Stadium since 1954. So to break the curse they are going to wear their traditional road uniforms, the ones that they have a 1-4 record in this current uniform set and one that has a 19-game road losing streak to the Lions.

Most of the traditionalists will be excited for the combination as its represents the normalcy of the rivalry. West Virginia is looking to start 1-0 for the first time since 2020 and to beat a Power 5 opponent in Week One for the first time since 2018.