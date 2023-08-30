How to watch West Virginia and Penn State battle for the first time in 31 years

How To Watch WVU vs. Penn State

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Kickoff Time: 7:30PM EDT

Location: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

TV Broadcast: NBC

Streaming: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.

Sign up for a free seven-day trial of fuboTV by following THIS LINK.

Radio Broadcast: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android). We will also include the stream in our game thread, which will go live at 5:30 PM ET.

SiriusXM Satellite Radio will also be broadcasting the game on channel 204 on Sirius branded radios and channel 98 on XM branded radios. SiriusXM subscribers can also stream the radio broadcast on SiriusXM 967.

Broadcast Information:

Tune in to NBC to catch the live broadcast of the game. Noah Eagle will be on the call, while former Penn State quarterback Todd Blackledge will provide analysis. Kathryn Tappen will report from the sidelines.

Tony Caridi, Dwight Wallace and Jed Drenning will man their usual roles for the radio broadcast, while Andrew Caridi and John Antonik handle the pre/postgame shows.





Betting Odds:

These odds are current as of 3:00PM on Wednesday, August 30th and are subject to change, so make sure to keep an eye on them before kickoff.

West Virginia: +20.5 points, +850 on the moneyline

+20.5 points, +850 on the moneyline Penn State: -20.5 points, -1450 on the moneyline

-20.5 points, -1450 on the moneyline Over/Under: 50.5 total points





Key Stats:

