How to watch West Virginia and Penn State battle for the first time in 31 years

How To Watch WVU vs. Penn State
Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
Kickoff Time: 7:30PM EDT
Location: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA
TV Broadcast: NBC
Streaming: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.
Sign up for a free seven-day trial of fuboTV by following THIS LINK.
Radio Broadcast: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android). We will also include the stream in our game thread, which will go live at 5:30 PM ET.
SiriusXM Satellite Radio will also be broadcasting the game on channel 204 on Sirius branded radios and channel 98 on XM branded radios. SiriusXM subscribers can also stream the radio broadcast on SiriusXM 967.
Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.
Broadcast Information:
Tune in to NBC to catch the live broadcast of the game. Noah Eagle will be on the call, while former Penn State quarterback Todd Blackledge will provide analysis. Kathryn Tappen will report from the sidelines.
Tony Caridi, Dwight Wallace and Jed Drenning will man their usual roles for the radio broadcast, while Andrew Caridi and John Antonik handle the pre/postgame shows.
Betting Odds:
Get in on the action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. These odds are current as of 3:00PM on Wednesday, August 30th and are subject to change, so make sure to keep an eye on them before kickoff.
- West Virginia: +20.5 points, +850 on the moneyline
- Penn State: -20.5 points, -1450 on the moneyline
- Over/Under: 50.5 total points
Key Stats:
Here are some stats to keep in mind as the game unfolds:
- WVU’s Record: 0-0
- Penn State’s Record: 0-0
- All-Time Record: Penn State leads the series 48-9-2. West Virginia is 31-3 when playing in University Park.
- Previous Head-to-Head Matchup: No. 14 Penn State 40, West Virginia 26 on 1992 in Morgantown.
- West Virginia is opening the 2023 season on the road at Penn State on Sept. 2. WVU is the only Power 5 school to open its third straight season on the road at a Power 5 opponent (Maryland - 2021, Pitt - 2022).
- The Penn State series is West Virginia’s third longest rivalry, with the 2023 game being the 60th meeting between the two schools. WVU’s longest series are against Pitt (105), Syracuse (60), Penn State (59), Virginia Tech (54) and Maryland (53)
- WVU is 34-14 in nonconference games since 2010, including 9-12 on the road. The Mountaineers are 72-30 since 2000, including 24-23 away from home
