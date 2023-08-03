Welcome to The Shotgun/Throwdown.

In a crazy turn of events, it turns out WVU realignment insider MHver3 might actually know what he’s talking about. He’s been well ahead on a lot of this stuff recently.

This rumored structure leaked by @MHver3 generally aligns with what @PeteThamel is reporting was presented today to Pac-9 presidents/ADs pic.twitter.com/mXoo4x4jaL — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 1, 2023

What a world.

HERE IT COMES... Arizona and Arizona State are expected to join the Big 12 Conference in the coming days. The Wildcats and Sun Devils will follow Colorado to a new home after the Pac-12’s failure to secure a good TV contract to ensure stability of the conference.

ASU and Arizona are very close to exiting the Pac-whatever https://t.co/1uBEgZ5bju — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) August 3, 2023

NEW SNEAKER ALERT... With the 2023 college football season approaching, it’s time to show your colors. Nike just released their yearly college football shoe collection and the Mountaineers are represented once again.



Here’s noted sneakerhead Wren Baker with the announcement and a look at the shoe.

If you bought the previous editions of the Pegasus, the 40s have the same responsiveness and neutral support you love. With improved comfort in those sensitive areas of your foot, like the arch and toes.

