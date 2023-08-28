 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

West By Pod: What does West Virginia have to do to shock Penn State on Saturday?

We made it to game week! Let’s kick things off with a look at Penn State and what the Mountaineers will have to do to pull off the upset

By Joel Bracken and Jordan Pinto
It’s finally here! The first preview of the 2023 football season. Joel and Jordan talk Week 0, Week 1 in the Big 12, and get you ready for Penn State vs WVU on Saturday night.

