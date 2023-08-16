Top Five Games for WVU Athletics in August

Three West Virginia teams will be in action during the first month of the new school year. Both soccer teams will be on the pitch and the Mountaineers’ volleyball squad will start its season. Let’s take a look at the biggest games for WVU athletics in August.

5. Volleyball at College of Charleston Tournament (August 25th & 26th)

The West Virginia volleyball team is hoping to bounce back from its disappointing showing last season, with a 7-22 record. The Mountaineers will likely be fighting an uphill battle, as they are projected to finish last in the Big 12 Conference this year. WVU starts the season at the College of Charleston Tournament, facing Le Moyne, Davidson, and the hosting Cougars.

4. Women’s Soccer vs #10 Penn State (August 24th)

Despite winning the Big 12 Championship last season, the West Virginia women’s soccer team enters this year unranked. WVU faces three ranked teams in its first five matches this season. One of those matchups is against #10 Penn State, who knocked the Mountaineers out of the NCAA Tournament last year. The Nittany Lions also defeated WVU in their regular season match last August in University Park, Pennsylvania. Hopefully homefield advantage in Morgantown will help the Mountaineers in their matchup this year.

3. Men’s Soccer vs California Baptist (August 24th)

The West Virginia men’s soccer team is just outside of the top 25 nationally, after receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches rankings. The Mountaineers are also projected to finish third in the 2023 Sun Belt Soccer Preseason Poll, after reaching the conference tournament semifinals last year. WVU disappointingly missed the NCAA Tournament in 2022, so head coach Dan Stratford is planning on getting the team back in the national spotlight this fall. The Mountaineers are bringing back both of its leading goal scorers. Sophomore forward Marcus Caldeira and fifth-year senior Dyon Dromers each scored five goals for WVU last season. The Mountaineers will open the season with a home match against California Baptist. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.

2. Women’s Soccer at #5 Virginia (August 31st)

The WVU women’s soccer team is projected to finish fourth in the conference in 2023. The Mountaineers did not receive first-place votes in the preseason poll, while Big 12 newcomer Brigham Young was selected to win the league title. WVU will close out the first month of the season with a very big match against #5 Virginia. The Cavaliers reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament, after going 16-4-3. UVA was also solid at home last year, going 10-2-2 in Charlottesville. The Mountaineers are hoping to give the Cavs their first home loss of the season.

1. Women’s Soccer at #4 Duke (August 17th)

The Mountaineers will be relying on goalkeeper Kayza Massey to keep them in matches this year. The fifth-year senior was selected on the Big 12 Preseason Team, after being an All-Big 12 First Team honoree in 2022. Massey was also the Conference Co-Goalkeeper of the Year last season. WVU will start the 2023 women’s soccer season this week with a huge match against #4 Duke. The Blue Devils 15-5-3 and reached the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals in 2022. This match between the Mountaineers and Duke will be streamed on ACCNX on ESPN+.

Be sure to tune in to support WVU for these games and let us know what other matchups you are looking forward to this month!