Smoking Musket contributor Andy Facemire (@StatsBoyAndi on Twitter aka X) joins the podcast to discuss the four schools that will be joining the Big 12 in 2024. How does this affect WVU’s standing on the basketball side? Does expanding west get WVU off a travel nightmare island? Does these additions keep the Big 12 as the best college basketball conference?

Listen to this episode and more on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, and all major platforms. Don’t forget to follow us on Twitter @smokingmusket and @imjoshwhitt to stay updated on future episodes.

If you’re interested in sponsoring Unreasonable Doubt, please reach out to us at contact@thesmokingmusket.com. We appreciate your support!