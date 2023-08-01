Welcome to The Shotgun/Throwdown.

The Pac-12 might be dying as I write this.

Sources indicate to WildcatAuthority the Pac-12 will hold a meeting tomorrow. Numbers will be presented, but there is pessimism within the conference.



This could be George Kliavkoff’s last stand in keeping the conference together. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) July 31, 2023

The rumored contact with Apple is allegedly for $20/year per school and is only streaming on Apple+ with the possibility of selling single games to ESPN for schedule fillers. Let the realignment chaos begin.

HALL OF FAME BRUUUUUUUUCE... The 2023 class of the WVU Sports Hall of Fame is set to be officially inducted on September 23, featuring some remarkable contributors to Mountaineer athletics. Among the honorees is All-American linebacker and NFL first-round draft pick Bruce Irvin. Irvin’s journey to greatness started with an unusual background – he didn’t play high school football and had to find his way through junior college before landing at WVU. In his short time as a Mountaineer, Irvin left a lasting impact, producing an impressive 22½ sacks in just two full seasons. His 14 sacks in 2011 are still the third-most in school history.

Alongside Irvin, five other outstanding contributors to Mountaineer athletics will be honored:

Trevor Gathman, a rifle champion, led WVU to three NCAA titles during his career from 1993 to 1996.

TeShawne Jackson, a gymnast, holds numerous records in WVU gymnastics history, including seven perfect-10 scores.

Basketball analyst Jay Jacobs has been passionately covering Mountaineer men’s basketball for nearly five decades on WVU telecasts and radio.

Jules “Buddy” Quertinmont, a former basketball player, played a vital role in WVU’s success during his tenure from 1961 to 1965, contributing to three Southern Conference titles.

The late Renee Riccio, a swimmer and diver, was a three-time All-American who left her mark in the pool and the hearts of her WVU teammates.

The induction ceremony will take place prior to West Virginia’s game against Texas Tech.