West By Pod: Is UCF a Big 12 sleeper? Why is BYU ahead of West Virginia in the media poll?

This week the guys turn their attention to the new kids on the block, UCF and BYU. Could UCF be a sleeper contender in the Big 12? Why is BYU preseason ranked higher than WVU?

The Deep Dive series continues next week with Oklahoma and Cincinnati.

Listen to this episode and more on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, and all major platforms. Don’t forget to follow us on Twitter @smokingmusket and @West_By_Pod to stay updated on future episodes and exciting content.

If you’re interested in sponsoring West By Pod, please reach out to us at contact@thesmokingmusket.com. We appreciate your support!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook: @TheSmokingMusket

Twitter: @smokingmusket, Joel at @WVStatsGuy and Jordan at @Gameday_Shorts

Instagram: @smokingmusket