The Shotgun Throwdown: Zach Frazier named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

WVU NEWS

Football

Frazier Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Conference Football Team

Junior center Zach Frazier is the only West Virginia football player that was named to the recently released Preseason All-Big 12 Conference Football Team. This is the second straight year that Frazier was named to the preseason all-conference team. The Fairmont, West Virginia, native was an All-Big 12 Second Team Selection in 2021 and a First Team selection last year.

Baseball

Alek Manoah set for MLB return on Friday

Former West Virginia baseball player Alek Manoah is returning to Major League Baseball on Friday. Manoah was demoted to the Florida Complex League, after struggling with the Toronto Blue Jays. He has started 13 games for the Blue Jays this season and is currently 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA.

WVU announces the signing of RHP Hayden Cooper

The West Virginia baseball team has signed right-handed pitcher Hayden Cooper. Cooper pitched 37.1 innings for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville this past season, while allowing just 37 hits and 21 earned runs. The senior also struck out 38 batters and had two saves for SIUE in 2023.





AROUND THE BIG 12

Big 12 Announces Media Preseason Football Team

The 2023 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team and awards have been announced. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is projected to be the conference Offensive Player of the Year.





AROUND THE NCAA

Texas A&M football lands top 2024 WR in Cameron Coleman

The top wide receiver recruit in the 2024 class, Cameron Coleman from Phenix City in Alabama, has committed to Texas A&M.

