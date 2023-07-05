The Shotgun Throwdown: Former players highlight West Virginia’s basketball staff for 2023-24 season

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Let’s get into it.





WVU NEWS

Basketball

Eilert Announces 2023-24 Men’s Basketball Staff

West Virginia interim head coach Josh Eilert has announced his coaching staff for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season. The assistant coaches include mostly former WVU players. The assistants include Da’Sean Butler, Alex Ruoff, Jordan McCabe, and DerMarr Johnson. Then Ron Everhart will be transitioning to director of community relations and player outreach, while Jay Kuntz will continue serving as the director of player personnel/recruiting.

Jesse Edwards staying with West Virginia

Syracuse transfer Jesse Edwards has announced that he will be staying at West Virginia, following the recent coaching transition. Edwards averaged 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game last season. The big man was also named to the All-ACC Third Team and All-ACC Defensive Team last year.

Jevon Carter agrees to contract with Chicago Bulls

Jevon Carter is heading home. The former West Virginia basketball player has agreed to a three-year, $20 million contract with the Chicago Bulls. Carter averaged eight points and over 22 minutes per game with the Milwaukee Bucks this past season.





AROUND THE BIG 12

Attendees Revealed for 2023 Big 12 Football Media Days Presented by Old Trapper

The lists of football players that will be joining their coaches at the 2023 Big 12 Media Days have been announced. This will also be the last year that Oklahoma and Texas participate.





AROUND THE NCAA

San Diego State to inform Mountain West it wants to stay in league, source says

After weeks of back-and-forth, San Diego State has reportedly changed its mind and will not leave the Mountain West Conference.

