The Shotgun/Throwdown: What’s the next chip to fall in conference realignment and what’s next for Best Virginia?

REALIGNMENT IS BACK ON THE MENU... With Colorado officially announcing they’ll be returning to the Big 12 Conference in 2024, the wheels of realignment are beginning to churn. Brett McMurphy reported yesterday evening that the Big 12 is actively seeking more Pac-12 programs to join in time for the 2024 season.

Big 12 will add b/w 1 & 3 schools to join Colorado in 2024, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. League will 1st seek others from Pac-12 to join. If none do so, Big 12 would add 1 Group of 5 (UConn, Memphis, SDSU or UNLV) to reach even number of teams in 2024https://t.co/j31J8IUMQN pic.twitter.com/rXcumkWoqn — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 27, 2023

So where does that leave the Pac-12? Nowhere good, that’s for sure. If any more Pac-12 teams exit, the conference as you know it is effectively dead. They may try to backfill with Group of 5 programs, but the perception of the conference will be no better than the much more entertaining, in my opinion, Sun Belt Conference. The list of candidates that have allegedly already applied to join the Pac-12 is about what you’d expect, although I was slightly surprised to see USF on the list.

WHERE DOES BEST VIRGINIA GO FROM HERE?... Best Virginia’s journey in The Basketball Tournament took an unexpected turn Thursday night, as they faced an early exit from the competition. Falling to Herd That in the West Virginia Regional semifinals, the WVU alumni squad struggled to maintain their early lead and faltered in the second half. While the loss stings for fans and players alike, it also brings to light a critical challenge the team seems to be grappling with.

Out in Round 2. We fall 61-74.



Thank you for supporting us, West Virginia. pic.twitter.com/G31lONXSKg — Best Virginia™ • Final Fourcast Podcast (@finalfourcast) July 28, 2023

The primary issue plaguing Best Virginia appears to be the difficulty in finding more recent Mountaineer alumni that can step up and fill crucial spots on the roster. The reliance on the more seasoned alumni has been evident in the team’s performance, but the need for young, talent has become increasingly pressing. Best Virginia has had to add players with no WVU connection to the team as a response. As the core members of the squad age, there should be a growing concern about the team’s sustainability moving forward.

Does Best Virginia have another run in them? Who would you like to see join the team?