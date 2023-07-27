The Shotgun/Throwdown: Colorado’s back in the Big 12, the Pac-12 is on life support and Best Virginia’s summer tradition

Welcome to The Shotgun/Throwdown.

Here’s a koala scratching its ass.

pic.twitter.com/7iiYYoz6PX — why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) July 27, 2023

Let’s have a good Thursday, shall we?





WELCOME BACK BUFFS... In a move shocking to only Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, Colorado is bidding farewell to the Pac-12 and making its way back to the Big 12. The Buffaloes will officially apply for Big 12 membership today, with the move already approved in a meeting of Big 12’s presidents on Wednesday night.

Colorado leaving Pac-12 to return to Big 12 in 2024, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. CU will receive full Big 12 share ($31.7M) from ESPN/Fox media deal. Buffs left because of Big 12 stability & Pac-12’s uncertainty, sources said. Announcement Thursdayhttps://t.co/IOo8LWAuTF pic.twitter.com/4Ilq91C0EO — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 26, 2023

The decision to return to the Big 12 was motivated by several factors, including the stability and strong leadership of Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, as well as the enticing financial prospects that come with being a part of the conference. With the Big 12’s new six-year, $2.3 billion Grant of Rights deal with ESPN and FOX starting in 2025, Colorado will receive a substantial annual media rights revenue of $31.7 million.

The Buffs’ return to the Big 12 could trigger an exodus of more Pac-12 schools. Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah are among the most likely candidates that could follow suit, effectively killing the Pac-12.





BEST VIRGINIA VS. HERD THAT, A SUMMER TRADITION... A year after Best Virginia triumphed over Herd That in a second round matchup in TBT’s West Virginia regional, the stage is set once again for an electrifying battle tonight at 7 PM inside WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.

BEST VIRGINIA VS HERD THAT VOLUME ✌️



- Best Virginia won Round 1



- @TBT_Herd_That doesn’t care



THE REMATCH GOES DOWN THURSDAY NIGHT IN WHEELING!!!!!!!!



️Tickets for the battle for West Virginia: https://t.co/mhpBFyaK7o pic.twitter.com/P0rnhCwZky — TBT (@thetournament) July 26, 2023

Best Virginia survived their TBT opener against DuBois Dream, but they’ll need to step up their game to overcome Herd That’s formidable lineup, which includes former Houston guard Rob Gray (27 points vs. Zoo Crew).

Tickets for tonight’s game are available through thetournament.com. Tipoff is set for 7PM and will be broadcast on ESPN+





MUSKET MIXTAPE... New men’s basketball season tickets for the 2023-24 season are now on sale... West Virginia Delegate Shawn Fluharty was asked to leave WesBanco Arena on Tuesday for heckling Pitt students. Thank you for your service, Shawn...





SONG(S) OF THE DAY... “Colorado Boulder” by charlieonafriday feat. Kidd G

I will be sharing a variety of genres here. If you don’t like today’s song, there’s always tomorrow. Don’t ruin the vibe.

“In Your Love” by Tyler Childers