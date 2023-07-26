The Shotgun/Throwdown: Best Virginia survives, Bob Huggins makes an appearance, and child boxing comes to West Virginia

Welcome to The Shotgun/Throwdown.

Look who showed up to support Best Virginia last night.

I don’t really want to comment on any of the issues surrounding Huggs and WVU, but I will say that he looks healthier already. Regardless of whatever thoughts I have about Huggs’ actions lately, I will always root for someone that’s trying to fight off addiction and you should too.

Let’s have a good Wednesday, shall we?

BEST VIRGINIA SURVIVES... No. 1 seed Best Virginia beat the No. 8 seed DuBois Dream, 70-68, escaping the first round of the TBT Wheeling regional on a game-winning three from Erik Stevenson.

Kevin Jones led Best Virginia with 22 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and three assists. Stevenson added 16 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Teyvon Meyers chipped nine points and seven assists.

Best Virginia will take on the No. 4 seed Herd That on Thursday at 7PM. Herd That is coming off a 86-71 win over Zoo Crew. The game will once again be televised on ESPN+.





CHILD BOXING... Ever want to get drunk and watch a couple nine year old children beat the shit out of each other? Well you’re in luck! Head down to the Boone County Brawl in Madison on August 19th to see two literal children punch each other in the head while you enjoy a refreshing beverage or twelve.

We need a weekly segment on WSAZ called "IRResponsible" where @WSAZirr does an investigative piece on weird WV competitions and whether they are legal or not. pic.twitter.com/eqL3Nc9Mix — Nate Cesco (@Natecesco) July 24, 2023

Yes, this is real and, surprisingly, it’s legal. The promoters of the event say they are sanctioned under USA Boxing, which is the Olympic governing body of the United States, and there is in fact a division for children as young as 8 years old. Truly incredible stuff.