The Shotgun/Throwdown: Best Virginia returns to action tonight, Jesse Edwards’ journey, and it’s how hot in McKinney, TX?

COMING FOR THE CROWN... Best Virginia kicks off their run for the 2023 TBT Championship tonight in Wheeling, when they take on the No. 8 seed Dubois Dream.

Best Virginia is currently a 12-point favorite. Dubois Dream is 0-3 all-time in TBT, with an average margin of defeat in those games being 26 points. This is Dubois Dream’s first time back in TBT since 2018.

Tickets are still available as low as $20 through thetournament.com. The game will tipoff at 7PM and will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

DR. EDWARDS, I PRESUME...West Virginia center Jesse Edwards and Country Roads Trust made an incredible video telling Edwards’ story and journey through music and sports in Amsterdam. Did you know he graduated from Syracuse with a degree in Biotechnology and wants to become a doctor?

Join me as I start a new chapter in my journey with @wvuhoops. Mountaineer Nation, I invite you to face this upcoming season head on with @countryrdstrust.



Join today at https://t.co/hFQfqdaVA3 pic.twitter.com/TE0axFyUDw — Jesse Edwards (@jesseedwards_14) July 24, 2023

I love this kind of stuff and hope Country Roads Trust keeps doing them for other Mountaineer athletes. It helps make that connection with the fans for some of these guys that are going to be here for one season.





MUSKET MIXTAPE... Quinn Slazinski is officially a Mountaineer… College GameDay will kick off Week 1 in Charlotte for UNC/South Carolina... Louisville and Miami are new boot goofin’ as they’ll now play for The Schnellenberger Trophy — a pair of bronzed boots worn by Howard Schnellenberger… Kylian Mbappe will make a record-breaking $300M for one season with Saudi club Al-Hilal





