The Shotgun/Throwdown: Best Virginia to showcase multiple generations of WVU basketball alumni

WVU NEWS

Basketball

‘That’s the only thing left to do’: Jones eyes TBT run in final go-around for Best Virginia

Best Virginia begins play in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) next Tuesday against the Dubois Dream. The team, that primarily consists of former West Virginia men’s basketball players, will showcase multiple generations of Mountaineers. Former WVU star Kevin Jones has stated that this will be his last time participating in TBT because he feels “like it’s time to give the newer generation a chance to get out there and get their legacy going as far as the TBT is concerned.”

Baseball

‘It’s hard to turn down being a Mountaineer growing up a West Virginia fan’: GW’s Hoff commits to WVU ahead of senior year

Ahead of his senior year at George Washington High School, in Charleston, West Virginia, Bryson Hoff has decided to continue his baseball career as a Mountaineer. The pitcher and infielder committed to WVU this past weekend. Hoff shared his excitement by discussing how meaningful it is for an in-state athlete that grew up rooting for WVU to be able to become a Mountaineer baseball player.

Grove earns second straight win, silences streaking Orioles

Former West Virginia pitcher Michael Grove has earned back-to-back wins for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Wheeling, West Virginia, native has 47 strikeouts in 52 innings pitched this season.

AROUND THE BIG 12

Duke and Baylor to face off at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 20

The Baylor men’s basketball team will face Duke in a marquee nonconference matchup at Madison Square Garden in New York City this season.

AROUND THE NCAA

Source: Pac-12 media rights deal expected in ‘near future’

The Pac-12 Conference is reportedly expected to release details of its highly anticipated media rights deal in the “near future.”

