2023 Women’s World Cup: Mountaineers take the stage — how to watch, groups, full schedule

As anticipation builds for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, soccer enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly counting down the days to witness the extraordinary talents of the game’s top players. Among the stars set to grace the international stage are two former WVU women’s soccer standouts who will proudly represent their respective nations in the upcoming tournament. Ashley Lawrence and Kadeisha Buchanan, along with incoming freshman Isabella Flanigan, are poised to showcase their skills in a battle for glory on the grandest stage of them all. With every moment set to be packed with excitement and drama, here’s all you need to know to watch as the action unfolds in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.







How to watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

FOX is your home for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, with live coverage each day split across the FOX broadcast network and FS1.

All coverage of the Women’s World Cup, including full replays, will be available for streaming on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app with a valid cable subscription. You can also watch on any streaming service that carries FOX and FS1, such as FuboTV.





2023 Women’s World Cup format

The 2023 edition of the Women’s World Cup will feature an expanded field of 32 countries competing, eight more than the 2019 tournament. The top-two teams in each group will advance to the knockout stages.

Group stage: July 20-August 3

July 20-August 3 Round of 16: August 5-8

August 5-8 Quarterfinals: August 11-12

August 11-12 Semifinals: August 15-16

August 15-16 Third-place playoff: August 19

August 19 Final: August 20





What countries are competing in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Group Teams Group Teams Group A New Zealand, Norway, Philippines^, Switzerland Group B Australia, Canada*, Nigeria, Republic of Ireland Group C Costa Rica, Japan, Spain, Zambia Group D China, Denmark, England, Haiti** Group E Netherlands, Portugal, United States, Vietnam Group F Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama Group G Argentine, Italy, South Africa, Sweden Group H Colombia, Germany, South Korea, Morocco

* Kadeisha Buchanan and Ashley Lawrence (Canda) | ^ Isabella Flanigan (Philippines)





2023 Women’s World Cup Group Stage schedule Date Group Team 1 Team 2 Time (Eastern) TV Date Group Team 1 Team 2 Time (Eastern) TV Thursday, July 20 Group A New Zealand Norway 3 a.m. FOX Thursday, July 20 Group B Australia Ireland 6 a.m. FOX Thursday, July 20 Group B Nigeria Canada* 10:30 p.m. FOX Friday, July 21 Group A Philippines^ Switzerland 1 a.m. FS1 Friday, July 21 Group C Spain Costa Rica 3:30 a.m. FS1 Friday, July 21 Group E United States Vietnam 9 p.m. FOX Saturday, July 22 Group C Zambia Japan 3 a.m. FS1 Saturday, July 22 Group D England Haiti** 3:30 a.m. FOX Saturday, July 22 Group D Denmark China 8 a.m. FOX Sunday, July 23 Group G Sweden South Africa 1 a.m. FS1 Sunday, July 23 Group E Netherlands Portugal 3:30 a.m. FS1 Sunday, July 23 Group F France Jamaica 6 a.m. FOX Monday, July 24 Group G Italy Argentina 2 a.m. FS1 Monday July 24 Group H Germany Morocco 4:30 a.m. FS1 Monday July 24 Group F Brazil Panama 7 a.m. FS1 Monday July 24 Group H Colombia South Korea 10 p.m. FS1 Tuesday, July 25 Group A New Zealand Philippines^ 1:30 a.m FS1 Tuesday, July 25 Group A Switzerland Norway 4 a.m. FS1 Wednesday, July 26 Group C Japan Costa Rica 1 a.m. FS1 Wednesday, July 26 Group C Spain Zambia 3:30 a.m. FS1 Wednesday, July 26 Group B Canada* Ireland 8 a.m. FS1 Wednesday, July 26 Group E United States Netherlands 9 p.m. FOX Thursday, July 27 Group E Portugal Vietnam 3:30 a.m. FS1 Thursday, July 27 Group B Australia Nigeria 6 a.m. FS1 Thursday, July 27 Group G Argentina South Africa 8 p.m. FS1 Friday, July 28 Group D England Denmark 4:30 a.m. FS1 Friday, July 28 Group D China Haiti** 7 a.m. FS1 Saturday, July 29 Group G Sweden Italy 3:30 a.m. FS1 Saturday, July 29 Group F France Brazil 6 a.m. FOX Saturday, July 29 Group F Panama Jamaica 8:30 a.m. FOX Sunday, July 30 Group H South Korea Morocco 12:30 a.m. FOX Sunday July 30 Group A Switzerland New Zealand 3 a.m. FOX Sunday July 30 Group A Norway Philippines^ 3 a.m. FS1 Sunday July 30 Group H Germany Colombia 5:30 a.m. FS1 Monday, July 31 Group C Japan Spain 3 a.m. FOX Monday, July 31 Group C Costa Rica Zambia 3 a.m. FS1 Monday, July 31 Group B Canada* Australia 6 a.m. FOX Monday, July 31 Group B Ireland Nigeria 6 a.m. FS1 Tuesday, August 1 Group E Portugal United States 3 a.m. FOX Tuesday, August 1 Group E Vietnam Netherlands 3 a.m. FS1 Tuesday, August 1 Group D China England 7 a.m. FOX Tuesday, August 1 Group D Haiti** Denmark 7 a.m. FS1 Wednesday, August 2 Group G Argentina Sweden 3 a.m. FOX Wednesday, August 2 Group G South Africa Italy 3 a.m. FS1 Wednesday, August 2 Group F Panama France 6 a.m. FOX Wednesday, August 2 Group F Jamaica Brazil 6 a.m. FS1 Thursday, August 3 Group H South Korea Germany 6 a.m. FOX Thursday, August 3 Group H Morocco Colombia 6 a.m. FS1





Round of 16 schedule Date Fixture Team 1 Team 2 Time (Eastern) TV Date Fixture Team 1 Team 2 Time (Eastern) TV Saturday, August 5 R16 1 Group A Winner Group C Runner-up 1 a.m. FS1 Saturday, August 5 R16 2 Group C Winner Group A Runner-up 4 a.m. FS1 Saturday, August 5 R16 3 Group E Winner Group G Runner-up 10 p.m. FOX Sunday, August 6 R16 4 Group G Winner Group E Runner-up 5 a.m. FOX Monday, August 7 R16 5 Group D Winner Group B Runner-up 6:30 a.m. FS1 Monday, August 7 R16 6 Group B Winner Group D Runner up 3:30 a.m. FS1 Tuesday, August 8 R16 7 Group H Winner Group F Runner-up 7 a.m. FS1 Tuesday, August 8 R16 8 Group F Winner Group H Runner-up 4 a.m. FS1





Quarterfinals schedule Date Fixture Team 1 Team 2 Time (Eastern) TV Date Fixture Team 1 Team 2 Time (Eastern) TV Thursday, August 10 QF A Winner of R16 2 Winner of R16 4 9 p.m. FOX Friday, August 11 QF B Winner of R16 1 Winner of R16 3 3:30 a.m. FOX Saturday, August 12 QF C Winner of R16 6 Winner of R16 8 3 a.m. FOX Saturday, August 12 QF D Winner of R16 5 Winner of R16 7 6:30 a.m. FOX





Semifinals schedule Date Fixture Team 1 Team 2 Time (Eastern) TV Date Fixture Team 1 Team 2 Time (Eastern) TV Tuesday, August 15 SF 1 Winner of QF A Winner of QF B 4 a.m. FOX Wednesday, August 16 SF 2 Winner of QF C Winner of QF D 6 a.m. FOX