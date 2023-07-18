The Shotgun/Throwdown: Randy Mazey to coach one final season for West Virginia

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Let’s get into it.





WVU NEWS

Basketball

Stevenson scores team-high 23 pts in NBA Summer League win

Former West Virginia shooting guard Erik Stevenson led the San Antonio Spurs NBA Summer League team with 23 points on Sunday. Stevenson made four three-pointers, seven total shots from the floor, and five free throws. He also snagged seven rebounds and had four assists in San Antonio’s win over Oklahoma City.

Best Virginia nets 130 points in TBT tuneup win over College Park Boys

The West Virginia men’s basketball alumni team, Best Virginia, dominated the Maryland alumni team, College Park Boys, in an Alumni Basketball League game this past weekend. Kevin Jones led Best Virginia with 28 points in the 130-100 win. Jonathan Holton added 21 points and John Flowers scored 20.

Baseball

Mazey to coach one final season at WVU in 2024 before Sabins takes over

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Wren Baker has announced that head baseball coach Randy Mazey has decided the 2024 baseball season will be his final year as the Mountaineers’ coach. Mazey will then transition to a senior advisor role within the baseball program following the conclusion of the season, which will last for at least two years. At that time, current associate head coach Steve Sabins will take over as the program’s head coach on a five-year contract through 2029. Mazey led WVU to three NCAA Regional appearances during his first 11 seasons in Morgantown.





AROUND THE BIG 12

Texas, Oklahoma bring back ‘Red River Rivalry’ name

The annual football game between Oklahoma and Texas will be named the “Red River Rivalry” once again.





AROUND THE NCAA

Tennessee must vacate all 11 wins from 2019, 2020 seasons

NCAA penalties for cheating will force Tennessee’s football program to vacate all 11 wins from the 2019 and 2020 seasons.





VIDEOS OF INTEREST

Have any tips, suggestions or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Instagram: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket