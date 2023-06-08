The Shotgun Throwdown: West Virginia’s Ceili McCabe to compete in National Championship

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Let’s get into it.





WVU NEWS

Football

WVU football welcomes early enrollees

The West Virginia football team has welcomed 11 early enrollees to Morgantown. The new Mountaineers will join the team for summer workouts and other activities. The newcomers include Penn State transfer Fatorma Mulbah and West Virginia native Noah Braham from University High School.

Basketball

Stevenson works out with Washington Wizards

Former West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson was one of six basketball players invited to participate in a pre-draft group workout with the NBA’s Washington Wizards. In his lone season as a Mountaineer, Stevenson started all 34 games for WVU and averaged a team-high 15.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He also reached double-figures in scoring in 24 games, including two 30-plus point performances.

Track and Field

McCabe Heads to National Championships

Junior Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia track and field team is set to compete at the 2023 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field National Championships. McCabe is competing in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase semifinal, which is scheduled for today at 9:02 p.m. ET. The WVU track star is currently ranked eighth in the nation in that event. If she advances, the finals will take place on Saturday, beginning at 9:24 p.m. ET.





AROUND THE BIG 12

Big 12 talks expansion, source says, as commish touts ‘plan’

On Friday, Big 12 Conference commissioner Brett Yormark said that the league has “a plan” when it comes to expansion, and while conference leaders are satisfied with their current membership, they continue to explore “all options and considerations at this point in time.”





AROUND THE NCAA

Pac-12 presidents ‘solely focused’ on TV deal expected ‘soon’

The Pac-12 schools and the future of college football conference realignment are still waiting for the conference’s upcoming television contract offer.

