The Shotgun Throwdown: Jarret Doege to get his first pro start

GOT THAT DOEGE IN HIM

Former West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege has been named the starter for the Edmonton Elks as they face off against the Ottawa Redblacks this evening.

Doege made his CFL debut in the Elks game against the Toronto Argonauts this past Sunday, coming in as the third-string QB. Despite the limited playing time, Doege completed nine of eleven passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns — one of which came off of an insanely lucky deflection.

You can watch Doege lead the Elks against the Redblacks — who feature the Mountaineer trio of Hakeem Bailey, Alonzo Addae and Deshawn Stevens — tonight at 7:30PM Eastern for free (with an email address) on CFL+





WVU NEWS

Football

Imposing offensive lineman commits to West Virginia | EerSports

A big player from a proud program is the 14th player to commit to the 2024 class.

Football Announces Defensive Back Addition | West Virginia University Athletics

West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Anthony Wilson, a 5-10, 200-pound, redshirt junior defensive back from Columbia, South Carolina, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Georgia Southern. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Five Players to Attend 2023 Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, Texas | West Virginia University Athletics

Five West Virginia University football players will be attending this year's Big 12 Media Days taking place July 12-13 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

2023 Football Game Promotions Announced | West Virginia University Athletics

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has released its 2023 football home game promotional schedule for this fall at Milan Puskar Stadium.



Baseball

Wetherholt Earns Unanimous All-America Status with D1Baseball Honor | West Virginia University Athletics

For the seventh time, West Virginia second baseman JJ Wetherholt has been named a first-team All-American with the latest coming from D1Baseball. Wetherholt becomes the first Mountaineer to be a unanimous first-team All-American and joins Alek Manoah as the only WVU players to be All-Americans by all seven publications. Manoah made five first-teams and two second-teams in 2019.

Wetherholt Named to USA Collegiate National Team Roster | West Virginia University Athletics

West Virginia second baseman JJ Wetherholt has been named to the 31-man Collegiate National Team roster that will represent Team USA in a pair of five-game series with Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30-July 12 at various venues across the Carolinas.

Checking in on WVU players in summer baseball leagues | EerSports

The college baseball season may have just come to a close this week in Omaha, but the summer season is already well underway. Here's how some members of the Mountaineer baseball team have performed so far.



WVU Athletics

AD on string of challenges: 'If you're going to cash those checks..." | EerSports

New athletic director Wren Baker has already experienced a lot at WVU. He said he has "not regretted coming here one day."





