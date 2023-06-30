Former West Virginia soccer stars set to shine in the 2023 Women’s World Cup

As the 2023 Women’s World Cup approaches, soccer fans around the globe eagerly anticipate witnessing the talent and skill of the world’s best players. Among them are three former WVU women’s soccer stars that have elevated their game to the international stage and will represent their home countries in the upcoming tournament.

Ashley Lawrence, a Mountaineer standout and proud representative of the Canadian national team, captivated audiences during her time in Morgantown. Known for her versatility and tenacity, Lawrence showcased incredible skill on both ends of the field. With precise passing, remarkable defensive abilities, and unmatched work ethic, she earned numerous accolades, including All-American and All-Big 12 First Team recognition.

Since her time at West Virginia, Lawrence has taken her talents to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in France’s Division 1 Féminine. Her exceptional performances have made her an integral part of PSG’s success, contributing to the team’s pursuit of domestic and international titles. Lawrence’s participation in the Women’s World Cup for Team Canada promises to showcase her skills on the grandest stage.

Kadeisha Buchanan, a force to be reckoned with, left a notable mark during her time at WVU. The recipient of numerous accolades, earning the 2016 MAC Hermann Trophy and named four-time NSCAA All-American, Buchanan showcased her talent and leadership skills on the field. Notably, she captained the Mountaineers to the NCAA College Cup Final and was named the NCAA Tournament Defensive MVP.

Buchanan’s skills have also earned her a spot in the Canadian Women’s National Team. She excelled on the international stage, earning the Best Young Player accolade at the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup and contributing to Canada’s bronze medal win at the 2016 Olympic Games.

After graduating from WVU, Buchanan inked a contract with Olympique Lyonnais, joining Lawrence in the French league. Buchanan went on to help lead Lyon to four consecutive UEFA Women’s Champions League titles and a fifth in 2022, her final season with the club. Currently playing for Chelsea FC in the Barclays Women’s Super League, Buchanan continues to impress with her exceptional defensive abilities.

Amandine Pierre-Louis, another remarkable talent hailing from Canada, made an unforgettable impact during her time at WVU. As a Mountaineer, Pierre-Louis consistently displayed speed, agility, and technical prowess. Her ability to navigate the field and her precise scoring earned her multiple accolades, including All-Big 12 First Team honors.

Since leaving WVU, Pierre-Louis has continued her ascent in the professional ranks. Selected sixth overall in the 2018 NWSL College Draft, Pierre-Louis spent two seasons with Sky Blue FC — now known as NJ/NY Gotham FC — in the National Women’s Soccer League. Since then, Pierre-Louis has spent time playing internationally in France, the Czech Republic and Denmark. She most recently played for Rodez AF in the French D1 Féminine, and remains a formidable force on the field. Known for her blistering speed and relentless attacking prowess, Pierre-Louis will represent Haiti in the Women’s World Cup, which she qualifies for through her father.

Incoming Mountaineer freshman Isabella Flanigan will represent the Philippines in the World Cup. The Morgantown native has appeared in 20 international games and has scored three goals during international play.

Australia and New Zealand will play co-hosts to the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which will begin on Thursday, July 20th. Lawrence and Buchanan will look to lead Canada out of Group B in the group stage over Australia, Nigeria and the Republic of Ireland, while Pierre-Louis and Haiti will share Group D with China, Denmark and England. Flanigan and the Philippines will play in Group A with Switzerland, Norway and New Zealand.

Fox Sports will carry all 64 games, split between Fox and FS1 live in English on both TV and the Fox Sports app.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook: @TheSmokingMusket

Twitter: @smokingmusket and Wes Morgan at @westbygodmorgan.

Instagram: @smokingmusket