The Shotgun Throwdown: Wren Baker doubts Bob Huggins can ever coach at West Virginia again

WVU NEWS

Basketball

Huggins’ influence on Eilert not lost, but Baker doesn’t foresee a return for Hall of Fame coach

For most, this probably goes without saying, but some West Virginia basketball fans need to face the reality of the program’s coaching situation. WVU Director of Athletics Wren Baker doubts that former head coach Bob Huggins will ever be able to return as the Mountaineers’ coach, recently stating “that’s not something I see any consideration of.” Baker did leave the door open, however, for Huggins to potentially be involved with the team in the future as “an ambassador role or something like that.”

Baseball

Wetherholt Named First-Team All-American by Baseball America

West Virginia second baseman has added another accolade following his amazing season, as he has been named a First-Team All-American by Baseball America. This is the sixth First-Team All-American honor this year for Wetherholt. The sophomore star was also named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Year and the NCBWA District 2 Player of the Year.





AROUND THE BIG 12

Inside Houston Cougars’ football transition to the Big 12

Houston was the last school to join the Southwest Conference for football in 1976. UH was arguably “left out” when conference realignment occurred in 1996, as Baylor, Texas Tech, Texas, and Texas A&M joined the Big 12 Conference, while the Cougars ended up in Conference USA.





AROUND THE NCAA

Duke-Arkansas, Va. Tech-LSU highlight ACC/SEC Challenge

The basketball matchups for the first ACC/SEC Challenge have been announced.

