The Shotgun/Throwdown: Kerr Kriisa and RaeQuan Battle will stay at West Virginia

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Let’s get into it.





WVU NEWS

Basketball

Kerr Kriisa announces he is sticking with WVU hoops

Arizona transfer Kerr Kriisa entered the NCAA transfer portal after Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins resigned from his position in the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After the announcement that Josh Eilert would be promoted to interim head coach, Kriisa decided to stay at WVU for the upcoming season. Last year, he led the Pac-12 Conference in assists, while also helping the Wildcats win the conference title. Kriisa also shot 37 percent from behind the three-point line during his junior season.

Report: RaeQuan Battle to Remain at West Virginia

West Virginia guard RaeQuan Battle tells CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein that he will remain at WVU. Battle has one eligibility.

Mohamed Wague to enter transfer portal, still considering return to WVU

Junior big man Mohamed Wague is the latest player on the West Virginia basketball team to announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal. Wague announced in a social media post that while he is considering a return to WVU, he will explore all of his options. The young forward averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game last season, while also shooting 74.2 percent from the field.

Swimming & Diving

Two Mountaineers Set to Compete at Phillips 66 National Championships

Senior Danny Berlitz and sophomore Mia Cheatwood of the West Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are set to compete at the 2023 USA Swimming National Championships this week. Berlitz will swim in the 400 Individual Medley on Thursday and 200 IM on Saturday. Cheatwood is set to compete in the 50 breaststroke on Thursday and the 100 breaststroke on Friday.





AROUND THE BIG 12

Jerrick Gibson, top-ranked RB in 2024, commits to Texas

Texas beat out Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and Miami to gain a commitment from Jerrick Gibson, the top-ranked running back in the 2024 football recruiting class. Gibson averaged 7.3 yards per carry last season.





AROUND THE NCAA

Kentucky lands West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell

The Kentucky men’s basketball team has landed a commitment from West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell, just days after he entered the portal following Bob Huggins’ resignation as the Mountaineers’ head coach.





VIDEO OF INTEREST

Have any tips, suggestions or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Instagram: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket