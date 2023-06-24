West Virginia’s basketball coaching search is over, at least until the Spring.

Josh Eilert, a longtime member of the Mountaineer basketball staff, has been named the interim head coach for West Virginia University’s men’s basketball team, according to an announcement made by Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker. Eilert, who has been with the university for 16 seasons, will lead the team for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Baker noted that an extensive search was conducted, consulting with various knowledgeable basketball individuals across the country, including coaches and professional basketball executives, to identify potential candidates. However, the late timing of the search in June presented challenges for many of the candidates and put the student-athletes at a disadvantage. As a result, a national search will be undertaken at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

During his tenure at West Virginia, Eilert has contributed significantly to the success of the Mountaineers’ basketball program, which includes 11 appearances in the NCAA Tournament, including a notable Final Four appearance in 2010 and five Sweet 16 runs.

Baker expressed confidence in Eilert’s abilities in the press release, stating that he is the right person to lead the team for the upcoming season.

“Josh Eilert is the right person to lead our men’s basketball program next season. He has been an important part of our success, and he has displayed great integrity, work ethic and dedication. He has been involved in all facets of our program during his time on the basketball staff, and he has earned this opportunity to coach our team on an interim basis for the 2023-24 season.”

Eilert has fulfilled various roles throughout his career, including overseeing WVU’s wing and post players, handling recruiting both on and off-campus, scouting opponents, managing film preparation, scheduling, coordinating day-to-day operations, and engaging in fundraising and special projects. He recently transitioned into an assistant coaching role and served as an interim assistant coach during the 2016-17 season.

In 2021, Eilert’s contributions were recognized when he was named a member of the Top 50 Notable Division I Support Staff by Silver Waves Media.