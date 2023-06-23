Kerr Kriisa and Joe Toussaint join Tre Mitchell in the transfer portal following Bob Huggins’ resignation

Following the fallout of the resignation of Bob Huggins as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, three players have announced their intent to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Tre Mitchell, Kerr Kriisa and Joe Toussaint have all announced their intent to enter the portal, according to reports from ESPN NBA analyst Jonathan Givony and Jon Rothstein.

Mitchell spent two years at UMass, where he averaged 17 points in 30 minutes as a freshman and almost 19 points in 32 minutes as a sophomore. He transferred to Texas in the 2021-2022 season and saw a drop in production, averaging 8 points. He transferred to West Virginia last season where he averaged 11 points. Mitchell completed his undergraduate courses this spring and is immediately eligible should he pursue a transfer.

Kerr Kriisa comes to West Virginia from Arizona and currently has not graduated therefore he is not currently eligible to play immediately if he transfers. Kriisa averaged 9 points as a sophomore and again as a junior at Arizona.

Toussaint came to West Virginia as a graduate transfer from Iowa, but he would be immediately eligible if he transfers because he never used his one-time transfer while at Iowa.

Technically all players can remove their name from the portal and return to West Virginia if they so choose, so no replacements are currently planned but the situation remains fluid as Athletic Director Wren Baker continues to search for the next head coach.