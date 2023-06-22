The Shotgun Throwdown: TBT bracket for West Virginia Regional announced

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Let’s get into it.





WVU NEWS

Football

Experienced and talented line adjusts to new-look WVU offense

The West Virginia football team is planning on bringing back all five of its starters on the offensive line. The experienced line is hoping to set the tone for the Mountaineers’ dynamic group of running backs, while also providing protection for WVU’s new starting quarterback. The WVU offensive line is also working on avoiding some of the mistakes that it made last season.

Basketball

WVU, Marshall, Pitt alumni teams drawn into TBT West Virginia Regional

Alumni men’s basketball teams from West Virginia, Marshall, and Pittsburgh will all compete in the West Virginia Regional of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) next month. Best Virginia, the WVU alumni team and defending West Virginia Regional champion, is the top seed in the region. Best Virginia will face the eighth-seeded DuBois Dream on Tuesday, July 25th at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling. Tipoff time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Golf

Former Mountaineer Papineau Wins Royal Beach Victoria Open on Sunday

Former West Virginia golfer Etienne Papineau shot a six-under-par 64 on Sunday to claim the 2023 Royal Beach Victoria Open at Uplands Golf Club in Victoria, British Columbia. Papineau becomes the first Mountaineer golfer to win a professional tour event since Mike Krak won the 1969 Westchester Open.





AROUND THE BIG 12

Florida eliminates TCU baseball, locks up spot in College World Series finals

The TCU baseball team lost to Florida, 3-2, on Wednesday. The Horned Frogs are now eliminated from the NCAA Men’s College World Series, after making it further than any other Big 12 Conference team.





AROUND THE NCAA

Mountain West: Won’t approve any exceptions for San Diego St.

The Mountain West Conference has stated that it will not approve any exceptions for San Diego State to resign from the league.

