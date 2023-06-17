Bob Huggins Arrested For DUI

Friday evening, reports began to circulate regarding a rumor about West Virginia Mountaineers basketball head coach Bob Huggins and a possible DUI arrest. The reports were unconfirmed and the news cycle slipped by Friday evening uneventful, but now, supporting reports are confirming that late Friday night Bob Huggins was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI)

Per the official report, Pittsburgh Police observed “a black SUV on Merchant Street off of Ridge Avenue in the middle of the road, blocking traffic. The driver’s door was open and the front tire was shredded”. According to the report, the police questioned Huggins and while doing so, had a strong suspicion Huggins was intoxicated. Huggins was arrested and booked and then released and will have a preliminary hearing at a later date.

Friday’s arrest comes five weeks after Huggins was caught on air making a homophobic slur on a call-in show on a local Cincinatti radio with WLW host Bill Cunningham. Following the audio, Huggins’ contract was amended, reducing his salary by $1 million, and his contract length was amended from a multi-year contract to a year-to-year status. As part of the amendment, WVU “reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to continue” with Huggins as the head coach.

This is not the first time Huggins has been arrested for DUI. While the head coach of Cincinatti, Huggins was arrested on June 8, 2004 and three days later dash cam footage of the arrest was released, showing Huggins stumbling around. Following the arrest and dash cam footage, Huggins was fired from Cincinatti.