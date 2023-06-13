The Shotgun Throwdown: West Virginia’s JJ Wetherholt Named NCBWA District 2 Player of the Year

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Let’s get into it.





WVU NEWS

Baseball

Wetherholt Named NCBWA District 2 Player of the Year

West Virginia sophomore infielder JJ Wetherholt has been named the NCBWA District 2 Player of the Year. Wetherholt is the fourth Mountaineer to win the award. Wetherholt put up the greatest offensive season in WVU history, as he hit a nation-leading .449 with 16 home runs, 24 doubles, two triples, 60 RBI, 67 runs scored, and 36 stolen bases.

Wetherholt Named Dick Howser Trophy Finalist

Along with being the NCBWA District 2 Player of the Year, WVU second baseman JJ Wetherholt has also been named one of five finalists for the Dick Howser Trophy. The Howser Trophy is considered the Heisman Trophy of college baseball.

Wetherholt Tabbed as Bragan Award Finalist

Another award that JJ Wetherholt has been named a finalist for is the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award. The award is given based on performance at the plate, academics, and personal integrity.

Track and Field

McCabe Earns Third Consecutive All-American

West Virginia track star Ceili McCabe finished in third place in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase event at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships this past weekend. The performance helped McCabe become an All-American for the third year in a row. This was also the third appearance at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship meet for the junior runner.





AROUND THE BIG 12

‘Big 12 Mexico’ launches with basketball games, bowl plans

The Big 12 Conference is extending its reach into Mexico, announcing plans for men’s and women’s basketball games to be played in Mexico City late next year, while also exploring a possible football bowl game in Monterrey following the 2026 season.





AROUND THE NCAA

Ex-North Carolina signee Simeon Wilcher commits to St. John’s

Former North Carolina men’s basketball signee Simeon Wilcher has announced his commitment to St. John’s and new head coach Rick Pitino.

