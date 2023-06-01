The Shotgun Throwdown: Backyard Brawl will be a night game this fall

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Let’s get into it.





WVU NEWS

Football

Football Times and Network Partners Announced For Three Games

The 2023 Backyard Brawl between the West Virginia and Pitt football teams will be a night game in Morgantown. The game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET, will also be nationally televised on ABC. The ABC night game on college football Saturdays is commonly the ESPN College GameDay game of the week, but the show’s destination for September 16th has yet to be announced.

The Mountaineers now have four night games already scheduled for this season. The Backyard Brawl joins WVU’s season opener at Penn State, which will be nationally televised on NBC, along with the Mountaineers home opener against Duquesne, and their Thursday night trip to Houston in October.

Baseball

WVU bound for Lexington Regional in third NCAA Tournament trip under Randy Mazey

The West Virginia baseball team will be facing Indiana in the NCAA Tournament tomorrow. The game is set to start at 7:00 p.m. ET in Lexington, Kentucky, and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Track and Field

McCabe Named Student-Athlete of the Week

Junior track star Junior Ceili McCabe has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week after advancing to the NCAA National Championships. McCabe finished second overall in the 3,000-meter steeplechase quarterfinals, with a time of 9:54.41, to earn a spot in the National Championships on June 8th. This is her third consecutive trip to the NCAA Championships.





AROUND THE BIG 12

Texas to add former Wisconsin, Pitt coach Paul Chryst to staff

The Texas football program is hiring former Pitt and Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst as a special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian. Chryst will work with the offense in a similar role to former TCU head coach Gary Patterson, who worked with Longhorns’ defense as a special assistant last season.





AROUND THE NCAA

As SEC schedule debate unfolds, most coaches noncommittal

The college football world is debating whether the SEC should have eight or nine conference football games in the future.

