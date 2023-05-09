The Shotgun Throwdown: West Virginia baseball sets program record in national rankings

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Let’s get into it.





WVU NEWS

Baseball

Another Strong Week Has WVU Climbing National Polls

Following its series win over Oklahoma this past weekend, the West Virginia baseball team remained #11 in this week’s Baseball America poll and moved up to #11 in the USA Today coaches’ poll. 11th is the highest-ever ranking for the Mountaineers in those two polls. WVU stayed at #12 in the D1baseball.com poll, which is officially recognized by the NCAA, and climbed to #12 in this week’s Collegiate Baseball Poll. The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) has WVU at #13 and the Perfect Game has the team at #14.

History in the making? Wetherholt leads nation in batting average

West Virginia second baseman JJ Wetherholt is putting together one of the greatest offensive seasons in program history. The sophomore infielder’s batting average sits at .463, which is the highest average in college baseball. Wetherholt currently leads the Big 12 in seven key statistics: batting average, on-base percentage (.526), slugging percentage (.814), OPS (1.340), runs (61), hits (82), and stolen bases (33).

Hampton Named Student-Athlete of the Week

Junior pitcher Ben Hampton of the West Virginia baseball team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Hampton struck out three Oklahoma batters and allowed just one run in the Mountaineers’ win on Friday.

Rowing

Rowing Announces 2022-23 Team Awards

The West Virginia Rowing program has announced its team award winners for the 2022-23 season. Senior Lydia Nicolai was the team’s MVP, while junior Emily Dumford the Most Improved rower.





AROUND THE BIG 12

OSU’s Riggio, Schubart and UT’s Johnson Jr. Grab Big 12 Baseball Weekly Honors

In this week’s Big 12 Conference baseball honors, Oklahoma State sophomore infielder Roc Riggio was named the Big 12 Player of the Week. Fellow Cowboy Nolan Schubart was selected as the Newcomer of the Week, while Texas redshirt sophomore Lebarron Johnson Jr. won the conference Pitcher of the Week award.





AROUND THE NCAA

QB Payton Thorne transfers to Auburn from Michigan State

Quarterback Payton Thorne is transferring from Michigan State to Auburn.

VIDEO OF INTEREST

