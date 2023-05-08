The Shotgun Throwdown: West Virginia stays hot with series win over Oklahoma

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Let’s get into it.





WVU vs. Penn State Game to be Televised on NBC | West Virginia University Athletics

West Virginia's football season opener at Penn State, on Saturday, Sept. 2, will be televised on NBC at 7:30 p.m., ET.

Mountaineers Take Series from Oklahoma with Sunday Win | West Virginia University Athletics

Despite enduring a nearly four-hour rain delay, the West Virginia baseball team came away victorious over Oklahoma, 9-3, Sunday at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark, clinching the series win. The Mountaineers improve to 36-12 and 13-5 in the Big 12 while the Sooners fall to 26-22 and 10-11 in conference play.

Where WVU Baseball sits in the Top 25 poll this week | EerSports

Randy Mazey's Mountaineer baseball team went 3-1 this past week, helping maintain their lofty ranking in the most recent Top 25 rankings. D1Baseball updated their poll this morning and West Virginia University sits at No. 12 in the nation, the same spot they were at this time last week.



Big 12 exploring new ideas to expand its appeal | EerSports

In case you missed it last week, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark told 247Sports that his conference is about to make some moves -- not the moves we're used to seeing conferences make as they add members and expand geographically. Yormark wants to play games in Mexico and introduce features to freshen up broadcasts.

After Miami, What’s the Next Chapter for the American F1 Boom? | The Ringer

Max Verstappen ran away with another race Sunday, raising questions about how F1 keeps new fans in a season that doesn’t have the constant thrill of 2021

Three Adjustments the Warriors Need to Make to Survive | The Ringer

Golden State has faced a 2-1 deficit before, but it’s never faced anyone like Anthony Davis. What changes can the Warriors make to square their series against the Lakers?

Want to Know What TV Loses Without Writers? Just Look at 2007. | The Ringer

One week into the WGA strike in Hollywood, former writers for ‘Friday Night Lights’ and ‘Gossip Girl’ recall the problems their shows ran into the last time there was a work stoppage

