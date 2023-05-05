The Shotgun Throwdown: West Virginia mercy rules Pitt in Backyard Brawl

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Let’s get into it.





WVU NEWS

Baseball

Freshman pitching, veteran bats explode for 10-0 run-rule victory over Pitt

The #12 West Virginia baseball team blew out Pitt in the Backyard Brawl on Wednesday night, with a 10-0 run-rule win. Freshman pitcher Carson Estridge earned the win for WVU, by striking out seven hitters and allowing just two hits in four innings. The Mountaineers’ best play at the plate was sophomore JJ Wetherholt’s three-run home run in the fourth inning.

Traxel, Wetherholt claim all three Big 12 baseball weekly honors

West Virginia infielder JJ Wetherholt was named last week’s Big 12 Conference Player of the Week. The sophomore second baseman hit .529 with three home runs and a triple in the Mountaineers’ four wins. WVU pitcher Blaine Traxel was selected as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week and Co-Pitcher of the Week.

Traxel named NCBWA National Co-Pitcher of the Week

Along with being the conference Newcomer of the Week and Co-Pitcher of the Week, graduate student Blaine Traxel was named the Co-Pitcher of the Week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). The right-hander threw a complete game in West Virginia’s win over Baylor. Traxel also struck out six batters, walked none, and allowed just six hits.

Reed Named to NCBWA Stopper of the Year Watch List

West Virginia junior pitcher Carlson Reed has been named to the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award Midseason Watch List. Only 56 players made the midseason watch list. In 18 appearances this season, he is 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA and five saves.





AROUND THE BIG 12

After leaving North Texas, Tylor Perry commits to Kansas St.

The Kansas State men’s basketball program picked up a big commitment from North Texas transfer Tylor Perry. Perry chose to join the Wildcats over Texas Tech, Florida, and Ole Miss.





AROUND THE NCAA

Spartans QB Payton Thorne, top WR Keon Coleman enter portal

Michigan State starting quarterback Payton Thorne and top wide receiver Keon Coleman have both entered the college football transfer portal.





VIDEOS OF INTEREST

Have any tips, suggestions or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Instagram: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket