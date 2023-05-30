The Shotgun Throwdown: West Virginia to play Indiana in NCAA Baseball Tournament

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Let’s get into it.

WVU NEWS

Football

Football Announces Wide Receiver Addition

The West Virginia football team has added junior wide receiver EJ Horton. Horton is transferring to WVU from in-state rival Marshall and will have two years of eligibility remaining. He played in 12 games for the Thundering Herd last season and had 12 catches for 186 yards and one touchdown.

Baseball

Mountaineers earn No. 2 seed in Lexington Regional

The West Virginia baseball team has earned a #2 seed in the Lexington Regional in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. This is the 14th time in program history that the Mountaineers have made the national tournament, and the third time under head coach Randy Mazey. WVU will play #3 seed Indiana in Kentucky on Friday.

Mountaineers Eliminated from Big 12 Championship by Oklahoma State

The third-seeded Mountaineers were quickly eliminated from the Big 12 Baseball Tournament, with a 3-2 loss against second-seeded Oklahoma State on Thursday. West Virginia tied the game in the sixth inning, 2-2, but the Cowboys scored the winning run in the eighth.

Basketball

Teyvon Myers returns to Best Virginia

Former West Virginia guard Teyvon Myers will be joining Nathan Adrian, Kevin Jones, and Kedrian Johnson on the Best Virginia roster in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) this summer. Myers and Best Virginia will be co-hosting the West Virginia regional in Wheeling on July 25th through July 29th. Tickets are just $10.00 and are available now at thetournament.com/tickets.

AROUND THE BIG 12

TCU Victorious in 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Final

TCU defeated Oklahoma State, 12-5, to win the Horned Frogs’ fourth Big 12 Baseball title in nine years. The attendance of 14,673 for the final is a Big 12 Championship record while the total attendance throughout the tournament was 132,291.

AROUND THE NCAA

George Washington adopts ‘Revolutionaries’ as new moniker

After being the “Colonials” for almost 100 years, the George Washington University’s sports teams will now be known as the “Revolutionaries.”

Have any tips, suggestions or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Instagram: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket