The Shotgun Throwdown: JJ Wetherholt named Big 12 Conference Player of the Year

WVU NEWS

Baseball

J.J. Wetherholt awarded Big 12 Player of the Year honors

West Virginia second baseman JJ Wetherholt has been selected as the 2023 Big 12 Conference Player of the Year. Wetherholt, who led the league with a .447 batting average, is the first WVU player to win the award. The sophomore star was also a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection.

Randy Mazey named Big 12 Coach of the Year

For the second time in his tenure with the Mountaineers, head coach Randy Mazey was chosen as the Big 12 Coach of the Year for 2023. Mazey helped guide WVU to a share of the Big 12 regular season championship for the first time. The Mountaineers also finished the regular season 39-16 overall, and 15-9 in league play, which was one victory short of setting a single season school record for wins.

13 WVU players, Mazey receive All-Big 12 honors

Along with Conference Player of the Year JJ Wetherholt, West Virginia pitcher Ben Hampton and junior pitcher Carlson Reed were also selected as All-Big 12 First Team honorees. Junior outfielder Landon Wallace, right-handed pitcher Blaine Traxel, and junior outfielder Braden Barry made the All-Big 12 Second Team. Freshman catcher Logan Sauve, redshirt freshman David Hagaman, first baseman Grant Hussey, sophomore pitcher Aidan Major, redshirt senior Caleb McNeely, graduate student Dayne Leonard, and graduate student Tevin Tucker were All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions.

Track and Field

Eight Prepare for NCAA East Preliminary Round

Eight members of the West Virginia track and field team are set to compete at the 2023 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field East Regional Championship.





AROUND THE BIG 12

Reeder’s Grand Slam Lifts Jayhawks Past Longhorns

The eighth-seeded Kansas baseball team upset top-seeded Texas, 6-3, yesterday afternoon in the second game of the Big 12 Conference Tournament.

TCU Tops K-State in Opener of 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship

Fourth-seeded TCU defeated fifth-seeded Kansas State, 16-3, in the opening game of the 2023 Big 12 Baseball Championship yesterday morning. The Horned Frogs will now face Kansas this evening.





AROUND THE NCAA

ACC endorses new revenue distribution model to reward success

The ACC board of directors endorsed a new revenue distribution model on Wednesday that will reward success based on postseason performance.

