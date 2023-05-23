The Shotgun Throwdown: West Virginia baseball team wins share of Big 12 regular season title

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Let’s get into it.





OSU, UT and WVU Share Big 12 Baseball Regular Season Title, Championship Seeds Announced

The West Virginia baseball team won a share of the Big 12 Conference regular season title. Oklahoma State and Texas shared the Big 12 regular season championship with the Mountaineers. This was WVU’s first baseball regular season title in program history since joining the conference. It was also the second consecutive year that the Mountaineers have set a school record for wins in a Big 12 season.

Mountaineers Set for Big 12 Championship

The West Virginia baseball team earned the #3 seed in the Big 12 Conference Tournament. The Mountaineers will be facing the #6 Texas Tech on Wednesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of MLB’s Texas Rangers. WVU won its regular season series against the Red Raiders, two games to one, less than two weeks ago. This tournament game is set to start at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Wetherholt Named Semifinalist for Golden Spikes Award, Dick Howser Trophy

West Virginia sophomore second baseman JJ Wetherholt has been named a semifinalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy. Wetherholt is the only Big 12 baseball player to be a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, which is given to the top amateur player in the nation. WVU fans can vote for their star player in the Golden Spikes race HERE.





Utah Valley transfer Aziz Bandaogo commits to Cincinnati

Aziz Bandaogo, one of the top college basketball players in the NCAA transfer portal, committed to Cincinnati this past weekend after leaving Utah Valley. Bandaogo, the seven-foot junior, is considered one of the top defensive players in the country and averaged 11.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks last season.





ACC, Pac-12 report record revenue for 2021-22 season

The ACC and Pac-12 released their financial data for the 2021-22 season last week, showing record revenue for each conference.





