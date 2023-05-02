The Shotgun Throwdown: Running back Tony Mathis enters the transfer portal

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Let’s get into it.





WVU NEWS

Football

WVU tailback Tony Mathis Jr. announces intention to transfer

Redshirt junior running back Tony Mathis Jr. has announced that he will be entering the college football transfer portal and leaving West Virginia. Playing in 10 games for the Mountaineers last season, Mathis led the team with 562 rushing yards and 135 attempts, including 163 yards and two touchdowns in WVU’s win over Baylor. He will be immediately eligible at his new school as a graduate transfer and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The Mountaineers still return sophomore running back CJ Donaldson, who had 526 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this past season, along with junior running back Justin Johnson Jr., who had 430 yards and three rushing touchdowns in 2022.

Reports: Bryce Ford-Wheaton signing with New York Giants as an UDFA

Former West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton has reportedly signed an NFL contract as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants. Ford-Wheaton had 675 receiving yards last year to add to his career total of 1,867 receiving yards, which is in the top 20 in WVU history.

James inks undrafted free agent deal with the Rams

Former West Virginia wide receiver Sam James has signed an NFL deal with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent. James led the Mountaineers with 745 receiving yards this past season.

Baseball

Mountaineers Again Ranked in All Six College Baseball Polls

The West Virginia baseball team has moved up to #11 in this week’s Baseball America national poll. D1Baseball.com has WVU ranked #12 in the country.





AROUND THE BIG 12

2023 No. 2 recruit Ron Holland decommits from Texas

The second-highest rated men’s basketball recruit in the 2023 class and Texas native, Ron Holland, announced on social media last week that he is decommitting from Texas and reopening his recruitment.

Have any tips, suggestions or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Instagram: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket