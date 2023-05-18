The Shotgun/Throwdown: Tevin Tucker named semifinalist for nation’s top shortstop award

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Let’s get into it.





WVU NEWS

Football

Greene eager for Europe trip with teammates as part of 5th Quarter Program

Seven West Virginia football players are traveling around Europe this week through the 5th Quarter Program. Junior quarterback Garrett Greene, wide receiver Graeson Malashevich, offensive lineman Nick Malone, defensive back Malachi Ruffin, defensive lineman Jalen Thornton, offensive lineman Ja’Quay Hubbard, and bandit Jared Barlett are the Mountaineers on the trip. Greene recently shared his excitement on the CityNet Statewide Sportsline.

Baseball

Tucker Named Brooks Wallace Award Semifinalist

West Virginia senior Tevin Tucker has been named as one of 25 semifinalists for the Brooks Wallace Award, which honors the nation’s top shortstop annually. Tucker is currently hitting .331 with a .477 on-base percentage. The four-year starter also has 55 runs scored, 20 RBI, 18 stolen bases, one home run, three triples, and eight doubles this season for the Mountaineers.

Volleyball

2023 Volleyball Schedule Announced

The West Virginia volleyball team’s schedule has been released for the upcoming season. Some of the notable matches are the season opener at Virginia Tech, the Duke/North Carolina Tournament, and the Mountaineer Invitational.





MOUNTAINEER PROS

Popular Pat McAfee Show Moving to ESPN This Fall

“The Pat McAfee Show,” hosted by the former West Virginia kicker and Indianapolis Colts punter, will be joining ESPN’s slate of weekday television programming this fall. McAfee is leaving behind a four-year, $120 million deal with fantasy and sports betting organization FanDuel. The former Mountaineer’s ESPN deal will reportedly be worth more than eight figures annually.





AROUND THE BIG 12

Poll: What Should Big 12 Do Next in Conference Realignment?

With conference realignment headlining the news in the college sports world right now, many are wondering what the Big 12 Conference might do if the ACC begins to fall apart. Some think that the Big 12 should start contacting ACC schools, while others believe that the league should look to add Pac-12 teams.





AROUND THE NCAA

‘The Next Wave Is Coming’: Expansion, Realignment and What’s at Stake for Power 5 Conferences

Seven ACC schools have reportedly met, with lawyers, to examine the conference’s grant-of-rights deal.

