The Shotgun Throwdown: West Virginia in position to win Big 12 regular season title

WVU NEWS

Baseball

WVU closes in on Big 12 title with 5-3 win over Texas Tech

The #6 West Virginia baseball team blew out Texas Tech on Saturday, with a 17-2 win in Morgantown, and then beat the Red Raiders again on Sunday, 5-3, to earn another Big 12 series win. The Mountaineers are now one win away from earning at least a share of the Big 12 Conference championship, which would be their first one since joining the league. Winning the final series of the season against Texas this week could help WVU win the conference championship outright.

Mountaineers crack top 10 in national polls, making more program history

The West Virginia baseball team has climbed to #6 in the nation, according to D1Baseball.com. The Mountaineers also moved up to #7 in the Baseball America national ranking. According to WVU Athletics historian John Antonik, this is the first time the Mountaineer baseball team has cracked the top 10 in the 43-year history of the Baseball America poll.

JJ Wetherholt earns national Player of the Week honors

West Virginia sophomore JJ Wetherholt has been named this week’s Perfect Game College Baseball Player of the Week. Wetherholt went 8-for-16 at the plate last week, hitting two doubles, two home runs, and getting a pair of stolen bases. He also scored three runs and had four runs batted in.

Wetherholt named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week

Along with earning national player of the week honors, WVU’s JJ Wetherholt has been named the Big 12 Conference Co-Player of the Week. Wetherholt shared this week’s award with Oklahoma State’s Chase Adkison.





AROUND THE BIG 12

Kansas State, coach Chris Klieman agree to 8-year contract

After leading the Kansas State football team to its first Big 12 championship in a decade, head coach Chris Klieman has agreed to a new eight-year contract through the 2030 season. Klieman has a 30-20 record as the Wildcats’ coach.





AROUND THE NCAA

No. 1 prospect Dylan Raiola commits again, this time to Georgia

The top prospect in the 2024 football recruiting class, quarterback Dylan Raiola from Phoenix, Arizona, committed to Georgia on Monday.





VIDEO OF INTEREST

