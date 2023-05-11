The Shotgun Throwdown: West Virginia sweeps Backyard Brawl series

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Let’s get into it.





WVU NEWS

Football

A look at WVU’s RB room after Mathis’ departure

Now that running back Tony Mathis has left the West Virginia football program, sophomore CJ Donaldson Jr. has solidified himself as WVU’s top running back heading into the 2023-24 season.

Basketball

Kellogg Announces Signing of Moore

The West Virginia women’s basketball team has signed transfer forward Tirzah Moore from Oral Roberts. Moore averaged a double-double with 12.9 points and 10.1 rebounds last season. New head coach Mark Kellogg said that WVU’s newest Mountaineer “is an elite defender and rebounder with great timing to block shots.”

Baseball

Mountaineers Grind Out Win Over Pitt To Complete Season Sweep

The #12 West Virginia baseball team won a hard-fought rivalry game at Pitt on Wednesday night to sweep the Backyard Brawl series for the 2023 season. The 9-8 win for the Mountaineers improved their record to 37-12. Sophomore infielder JJ Wetherholt led WVU at the plate, going three-for-four with a home run, a double, and two RBI. Redshirt senior Caleb McNeely added a home run, while freshman Logan Sauve added two hits and a run scored.

Latest NCAA Regional projections: WVU cracks top eight

With two weeks left in the regular season, the West Virginia baseball team remains a favorite to host an NCAA Regional. The newest projection from D1Baseball.com has WVU as the #7 national seed. Should that scenario play out, the Mountaineers would host the regional round in Morgantown, and have the opportunity to host a Super Regional, should they advance.





AROUND THE BIG 12

Iowa, Iowa State investigating athletes gambling

Iowa State and its cross-state rival, Iowa, are both under investigation for the possibility of student-athletes violating the NCAA’s gambling rules. ISU has acknowledged that 15 of its athletes across three sports, including football, wrestling, and track and field, are suspected of gambling.





AROUND THE NCAA

DJ Rodman, son of former NBA star Dennis, transfers to USC

The USC basketball team finally has a legitimate star with DJ Rodman, son of former NBA big man Dennis Rodman.

Have any tips, suggestions or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Instagram: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket