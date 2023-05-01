The Shotgun Throwdown: West Virginia gets commitment from all-conference defensive back

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Let’s get into it.





WVU NEWS

Football

BREAKING: All-conference DB transfer commits to WVU | EerSports

West Virginia University has added another game-ready piece to their football program via the transfer portal, this time pulling in a commitment from Georgia Southern safety Anthony Wilson. The Mountaineers beat out Louisville for his services, doing so after the junior defensive back visited both schools earlier this spring.

Dante Stills selected in 6th round by Arizona Cardinals | WV MetroNews

Dante Stills appeared in more games at West Virginia than any player in program history. Along the way to making an indelible mark on the Mountaineers, Stills never lost sight of his ultimate goal — to reach the highest level and play in the NFL. That opportunity has come about for Stills, who was chosen Saturday by the Arizona Cardinals in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

Midnight closed the transfer portal, but there are three reasons not to let your guard down | EerSports

At midnight, the NCAA Transfer Portal officially closed for football. The second portal window - a fifteen day opening right after spring football - is officially over, but that doesn't mean the transferring is done. Here are three reasons why this should be considered a time when things are drastically slowed, but not completely stopped on the transfer scene.

Bell enters transfer portal; Mountaineers add edge rusher from Abilene Christian | WV MetroNews

On Friday, Bell entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, where he will seek a new school. It remains to be seen whether Bell will pursue basketball or football at his new destination, though he has far more experience on the hardwood of late. In his first and only season at WVU, Bell averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds.



Baseball

Mountaineers Complete Sweep with Rout of Baylor | West Virginia University Athletics

The West Virginia baseball team completed its second consecutive sweep as it defeated Baylor, 18-4, Sunday afternoon. The Mountaineers have now won eight straight games and improve to 33-11 overall and 11-4 in the Big 12 while the Bears fall to 15-29 and 6-15 in conference play.





SPORTS (and other things)

NFL mock draft 2024: Historic WR prospect, reigning Heisman QB lead next year’s class | SB Nation

As the confetti settles on the 2023 NFL Draft, it’s now time to look forward. NFL Draft season never ends, so here’s a brief look forward to the future, and the 2024 NFL Draft class, with a preseason top-32 big board.

One Defining Question for Each Second-Round NBA Playoff Series | The Ringer

How much can Joel Embiid give the Philadelphia 76ers against the Boston Celtics? Will the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors wear down first? The Ringer previewed the conference semifinals of the NBA playoffs by answering one burning question about every matchup.





Have any tips, suggestions or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Instagram: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket